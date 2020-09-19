Argus Raises Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $100.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $55.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Peloton from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BofA Securities lifted their price target on Peloton from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Peloton stock opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.17.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,599 shares of company stock valued at $66,255,661 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peloton by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton by 12,766.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Peloton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

