Arch Coal Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Coal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.55). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

NYSE ARCH opened at $52.90 on Thursday. Arch Coal has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $89.42. The stock has a market cap of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.22) by ($0.04). Arch Coal had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $319.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 1,616.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

