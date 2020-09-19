ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARC Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76.



