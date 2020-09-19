AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305,874 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lear worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.81.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.