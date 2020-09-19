AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,686 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of UGI worth $15,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,545,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,777 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in UGI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,079,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,466,000 after purchasing an additional 265,635 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,135,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in UGI by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.76 per share, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $405,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. UGI had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

