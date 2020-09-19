AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $13,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter worth about $4,323,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $220.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $226.57.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERIE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.