AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.37 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,552 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Welltower worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Barclays upped their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.