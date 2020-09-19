AQR Capital Management LLC Has $12.49 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,203 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of SEI Investments worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in SEI Investments by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

