AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 186,430 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Tetra Tech worth $12,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,037,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after purchasing an additional 14,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $74,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $381,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,727.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $90.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.80.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

