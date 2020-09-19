AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 146,170 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 458.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 197.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3,385.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $142,230.00. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

