AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Zynga worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Zynga by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Zynga by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 891,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 200,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,668,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 20,626 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,975.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,157. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

