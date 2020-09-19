AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,451 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 87.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in NetApp by 539.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,719.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 240.01% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.16.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

