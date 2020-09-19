AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,202 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Mercadolibre by 19.7% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 153.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $998.06 on Friday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $1,270.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,136.94 and a 200 day moving average of $849.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,037.13.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.