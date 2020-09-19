AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 116 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MarketAxess worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.50.

MarketAxess stock opened at $438.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.75.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

