APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

APN Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:AQR) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08.
APN Convenience Retail REIT Company Profile
