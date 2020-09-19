Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Critical Survey

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% USANA Health Sciences 10.35% 32.87% 22.28%

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aphria and USANA Health Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 USANA Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aphria presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 88.64%. Given Aphria’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aphria and USANA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million 7.52 -$12.48 million ($0.11) -42.55 USANA Health Sciences $1.06 billion 1.49 $100.53 million $4.41 17.09

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Aphria on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc. produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Sensébeautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

