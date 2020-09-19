ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Decreased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,964 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

