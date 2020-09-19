Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get Andersons alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andersons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

ANDE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $661.98 million, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 86.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 127,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the second quarter worth about $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.