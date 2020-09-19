Analyzing Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (NYSE:VWAGY)

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Rev Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rev Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rev Group 4 2 1 0 1.57 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 1 2 5 0 2.50

Rev Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.57, indicating a potential downside of 5.00%. Given Rev Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Rev Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Rev Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rev Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rev Group -1.28% -0.87% -0.30% VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR 2.38% 4.31% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

Rev Group has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rev Group and VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rev Group $2.40 billion 0.21 -$12.30 million $0.40 19.93 VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR $282.95 billion 0.32 $15.55 billion $2.98 6.01

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Rev Group. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rev Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR beats Rev Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors. This segment sells its products primarily under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment and Ferrara brands and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Marque, McCoy Miller, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, terminal trucks, cut-away buses, mobility vans, industrial sweepers, and other specialty vehicles. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers primarily under the Collins Bus, Goshen Coach, ENC, ElDorado National, Krystal Coach, Federal Coach, Champion, and World Trans brands to governmental bodies, including municipalities, such as fire departments, school districts, hospitals, and the U.S. federal government, as well as transit and shuttle bus markets. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Monaco Coach, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands through dealers. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.