Analyzing Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Iradimed alerts:

36.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Iradimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Iradimed and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Iradimed currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.59%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.38, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Iradimed.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iradimed and Sintx Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 7.09 $9.63 million $0.78 28.59 Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 71.85 -$4.80 million N/A N/A

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 14.74% 9.57% 8.04% Sintx Technologies -633.61% -50.89% -35.49%

Volatility & Risk

Iradimed has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iradimed beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. It provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. The company markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with CTL Amedica to design and launch spinal implants. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.