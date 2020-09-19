Analyzing CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Universal Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Logistics 0 1 0 0 2.00

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.22%. Universal Logistics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.15%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than Universal Logistics.

Risk & Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Universal Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of Universal Logistics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Universal Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million 0.31 $8.48 million $0.61 26.77 Universal Logistics $1.51 billion 0.38 $37.59 million $2.13 9.97

Universal Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. Universal Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% Universal Logistics 1.34% 19.50% 4.15%

Summary

Universal Logistics beats CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services. The company transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. It also offers value-added services for customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock services, kitting, repacking, transloading, project cargo, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of rail and steamship containers between the railhead or port, and the customer and drayage services. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. serves automotive, steel, oil and gas, alternative energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.