Analyzing Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Brookline Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRKL)

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 1.90 $87.72 million $1.10 8.25

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Brookline Bancorp 12.65% 5.03% 0.56%

Risk and Volatility

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookline Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community Investors Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookline Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

