Analyzing Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and CIBT Education Group (NASDAQ:MBAIF)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -22.74% -172.34% -24.49% CIBT Education Group 8.81% 2.76% 1.25%

3.4% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Boxlight has a beta of 4.19, suggesting that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boxlight and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 193.10%. CIBT Education Group has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 190.58%. Given Boxlight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and CIBT Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $33.03 million 2.20 -$9.40 million ($0.88) -1.65 CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.69 $1.97 million N/A N/A

CIBT Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

