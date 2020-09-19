Analysts Set Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Price Target at $115.64

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Entergy by 447.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

