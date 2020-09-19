Analysts Set Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) PT at $166.50

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.50.

COHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coherent from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

Get Coherent alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Coherent by 767.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.43 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.