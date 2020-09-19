Analysts Expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Urban Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

In other news, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,501 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $230,020.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after purchasing an additional 91,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,085,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,942,000 after purchasing an additional 131,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after buying an additional 82,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

URBN stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.