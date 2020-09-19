Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives $127.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.35.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock worth $6,390,004. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $114.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61. Analog Devices has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

