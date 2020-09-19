Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Down 0.7%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) traded down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.39. 62,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 22,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.