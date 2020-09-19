Amesite Plans $16 Million IPO for September 23rd (AMST)

Amesite (AMST) expects to raise $16 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 3,100,000 shares at $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Amesite generated $50,000 in revenue and had a net loss of $4.2 million. The company has a market cap of $102.1 million.

Laidlaw & Company (UK) Ltd. served as the underwriter for the IPO and The Benchmark Company was co-manager.

Amesite provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are an artificial intelligence-driven platform and course designer that rapidly provides customized, high-performance and scalable online products for schools and businesses. We use machine learning to provide a novel, mass customized experience to learners. Our customers are businesses, universities and colleges and K-12 schools. We are focused on creating the best possible technology solutions and have been awarded an innovation award for our product. We are committed to our team, and have twice been recognized with workplace excellence awards. “.

Amesite was founded in 2017 and has 19 employees. The company is located at 607 Shelby Street, Suite 700 PMB 214, Detroit, MI 48226, US and can be reached via phone at (734) 876-8130 or on the web at http://www.amesite.com.

