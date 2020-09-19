AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 63.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,477,000 after buying an additional 900,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after buying an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 312.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 922,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,982,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 563,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,238,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,812,000 after purchasing an additional 383,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,380.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $311,256.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,533.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,827 shares of company stock worth $4,812,297 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $96.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.91. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $106.45.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $45.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

