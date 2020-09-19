Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,429 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ameriprise Financial worth $100,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after purchasing an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 316,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.45.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

