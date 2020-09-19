American Express (NYSE:AXP) Short Interest Update

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,080,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 9,900,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE:AXP opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total transaction of $276,719.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in American Express by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

