American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 621,247 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,604,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,113 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 603.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,837,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 281,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $19,886,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 139,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

