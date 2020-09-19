American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

NYSE ACC opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. American Campus Communities’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 105.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 138.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,003,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,065,000 after buying an additional 582,064 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.