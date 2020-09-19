Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BofA Securities downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

NYSE AEE opened at $76.86 on Friday. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ameren by 52.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 282.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

