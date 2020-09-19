Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,291.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,234.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,620.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,639,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,968,262,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

