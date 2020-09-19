Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $420,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,234.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,620.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

