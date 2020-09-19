Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Fiduciary Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fiduciary Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,954.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,480.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,234.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,620.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,291.50.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

