Altus Midstream (OTCMKTS:DGAOF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Altus Midstream Company (OTCMKTS:DGAOF)’s share price traded up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.29.

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in approximately 8 million acres located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

