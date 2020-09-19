Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) vs. Flight Centre Travel Group (NASDAQ:FGETF) Critical Analysis

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Flight Centre Travel Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $648.65 million 0.33 -$307.97 million ($19.26) -0.70 Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flight Centre Travel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flight Centre Travel Group has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Flight Centre Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -69.27% -808.90% -78.06% Flight Centre Travel Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Flight Centre Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Flight Centre Travel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altisource Portfolio Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altisource Portfolio Solutions is more favorable than Flight Centre Travel Group.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions beats Flight Centre Travel Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform. It also provides fulfillment, loan certification, and mortgage banker cooperative management services; loan origination system; loan certification and mortgage fraud insurance; and vendor management oversight platform. In addition, the company offers mortgage brokerage and homeowners insurance solutions; and buy-renovate-lease-sell and data solutions, as well as real estate brokerage services under the Owners.com name. Further, it provides post-charge-off consumer debt collection services, customer relationship management services, and information technology infrastructure management services. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators, correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries. It also supplies products to its national and international network, or travel retail outlets. In addition, the company offers other travel related services, including foreign currency exchange and travel academies; recruitment marketing and bike retailing; and employee benefit services. It provides its services primarily under the Flight Centre brand, as well as other travel brands, such as Student Flights, Travel Associates, My Adventure Travel, Liberty Travel, Infinity Holidays, GOGO Vacations, FCm Travel Solutions, Corporate Traveller, Stage and Screen, cievents, and Campus Travel. The company was formerly known as Flight Centre Limited and changed its name to Flight Centre Travel Group Limited in November 2013. Flight Centre Travel Group Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

