Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $70.59 Per Share

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp analyst Patterson. J expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $70.59 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,451.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,547.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,395.75. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $986.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

