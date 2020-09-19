Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $25.69 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

