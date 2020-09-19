Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,807 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $79,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Alliant Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

