Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.54.

ADS opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.52.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.78. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,231 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 195,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

