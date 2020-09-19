Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,046,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,951,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,699 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 413,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 235,116 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.99.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $272.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.37. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

