Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Trading Down 0.7%

Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.94. 910,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,868,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

