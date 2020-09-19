Alan Dunsmore Acquires 209 Shares of Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) Stock

Severfield PLC (LON:SFR) insider Alan Dunsmore acquired 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £125.40 ($163.86).

Alan Dunsmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Alan Dunsmore acquired 199 shares of Severfield stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £125.37 ($163.82).

Severfield stock opened at GBX 58.20 ($0.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 64.66. Severfield PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 51.20 ($0.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 96 ($1.25). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Severfield’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severfield in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

