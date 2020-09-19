Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 105.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,558 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.25% of Agilysys worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 72.4% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after buying an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 570.3% during the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 591,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,872,000 after buying an additional 502,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 116.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 196.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 302,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $25.64 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The stock has a market cap of $604.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.28. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $29.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. National Securities raised Agilysys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

