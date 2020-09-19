Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARPO opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.90.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

