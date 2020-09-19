Acme United Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ACU opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acme United has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

